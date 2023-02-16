Home Nation

Pakistan issues 114 visas to Hindu pilgrims from India

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of Hindu pilgrims from India will cross over into Pakistan at the Wagah border on Thursday, as they will embark on a pilgrimage to the Katas Raj temple complex in Punjab province of the country. The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday issued 114 visas to these Hindu pilgrims. The visas are valid for one week from February 16 to 22..

The group of pilgrims will take a bus from from Lahore to travel a distance of 27 km and reach the temple located at Qila Katas in Chakwal district of Punjab province. The temple complex is considered sacred for Hindus as the waterbody here, according to legend, was formed by the teardrops of Lord Shiva.

Briefing the group, Pakistan High Commission’s Charge d’ Affairs, Salman Sharif, said that Pakistan is committed to preserve the sacred religious sites and provide all possible assistance to pilgrims, irrespective of their faith.

A number of Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan every year to visit the birth place of Guru Nanak and other sikh places of pilgrimage like Panja Sahib during various festivals like Gurupurab.

