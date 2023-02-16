Home Nation

Senior Jammu and Kashmir AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh quits party

He was the chairman of the J-K National Panthers Party before that.

Senior AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh.

By PTI

JAMMU: Senior AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh on Thursday resigned as the chairman of its Jammu and Kashmir unit and quit the party's primary membership, citing personal reasons.

Singh had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on May 7, 2022 in the presence of senior party leaders.

In his letter of resignation to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Singh said, "Due to some personal reasons, I can no longer continue in the Aam Aadmi Party and am therefore quitting the same with immediate effect. This communique as such, be treated as my resignation from J&K chairmanship of the party as well as from primary membership of AAP," the three-term MLA said.

Singh joining the AAP last year was seen as a major boost to the Kejriwal-led party's expansion plans in Jammu and Kashmir.

