Teenage girl in Dhanbad pushed to death from apartment rooftop by four youths

By PTI

DHANBAD: A 16-year-old girl was pushed to death from the rooftop of a four-storey apartment allegedly by four youths in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Bhelatand area in Barwadda police station area, some 170-km from state capital Ranchi, between 5.30 pm and 6 pm on Wednesday, police said.

The mother of the victim has filed an FIR against four suspected youths including two named accused living in the same apartment, police said.

"On the basis of the FIR, two youths have been detained for interrogation on Wednesday night," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Kumar Pandey, who is supervising the case.

The girl was a student of class-12 at a Dhanbad-based convent school.

The mother of the victim told the police that one boy of the apartment, who was senior to her daughter, was often seen talking to her.

"I had scolded my daughter and warned her not to interact with him. On Wednesday evening, the boy was seen along with one of his friends on first floor of the apartment," the victim's mother told police.

The victim's family lives on first floor of the apartment but the girl was pushed from the rooftop of the four-storey apartment, police said.

"A chair was also found on the rooftop. Who brought the chair there and how many people were present on the rooftop is being investigated. Finger prints are also being collected from different spots including the lift of the apartment through which the girl had gone to rooftop," the DSP said.

District Child Welfare Committee chairman Uttam Mukherjee said that the committee has taken cognizance of the incident and will comment after spot inspection.

DHANBAD: A 16-year-old girl was pushed to death from the rooftop of a four-storey apartment allegedly by four youths in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday. The incident happened in Bhelatand area in Barwadda police station area, some 170-km from state capital Ranchi, between 5.30 pm and 6 pm on Wednesday, police said. The mother of the victim has filed an FIR against four suspected youths including two named accused living in the same apartment, police said. "On the basis of the FIR, two youths have been detained for interrogation on Wednesday night," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Kumar Pandey, who is supervising the case. The girl was a student of class-12 at a Dhanbad-based convent school. The mother of the victim told the police that one boy of the apartment, who was senior to her daughter, was often seen talking to her. "I had scolded my daughter and warned her not to interact with him. On Wednesday evening, the boy was seen along with one of his friends on first floor of the apartment," the victim's mother told police. The victim's family lives on first floor of the apartment but the girl was pushed from the rooftop of the four-storey apartment, police said. "A chair was also found on the rooftop. Who brought the chair there and how many people were present on the rooftop is being investigated. Finger prints are also being collected from different spots including the lift of the apartment through which the girl had gone to rooftop," the DSP said. District Child Welfare Committee chairman Uttam Mukherjee said that the committee has taken cognizance of the incident and will comment after spot inspection.