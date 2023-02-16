Home Nation

Thane man kills 11-year-old son by slitting his throat, arrested

When he was dumping the minor's body near a tea stall in Ambarnath, a police patrolling team caught him.

Published: 16th February 2023 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: Police on Thursday arrested a man from Ambarnath in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly killing his 11-year-old son by slitting his throat, an official said.

The 40-year-old accused committed the offence late night on Wednesday, he said.

"The accused killed his son by slitting his throat. Later, when he was dumping the minor's body near a tea stall in Ambarnath, a police patrolling team caught him in the wee hours of Thursday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar division IV) Sudhakar Pathare said.

The accused, who got separated from his wife, has two more children, he said.

The motive behind the murder is not known yet, the official said, adding that an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) was registered against the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder man kills son
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp