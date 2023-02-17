13 held, internet services suspended as 2 groups battle it out in Palamu

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Internet services remain suspended for the second consecutive day after clashes between two groups at Panki in Palamu over the construction of ‘Toran Dwar,’ (traditional decorative makeshift gate), further leading to a scuffle between the two. 13 people, including a former Mukhiya, have been arrested, while two FIRs have been lodged against 100 named accused persons and 1,000 unknown persons.

At least 12 people were injured in clashes between two groups which took place on Wednesday, police said. “Though the situation is tense, it is completely under control. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Palamu district and internet services have also been suspended,” said Palamu SP Chandan Kumar Sinha.

People are requested to abide by the prohibitory orders, he added. Meanwhile, internet services will remain suspended in Palamu district till February 19. According to locals, tensions erupted between two groups over the construction of ‘Toran Dwar’ during the preparations for Mahashivratri, which is on February 18. It lead to a heated exchange of arguments between the two communities, further escalating into a scuffle. Soon, both groups indulged in stone pelting prompting intervention by the police.

BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi, however, held Chief Minister Hemant Soren responsible for the violence, saying that his government has been promoting a particular community for vote bank politics and missed no opportunity to hurt the sentiment of the majority to save his vote bank.

Despite a series of riots in Lohardaga, Simdega, Ranchi and other places, the Soren government has not come out with any report so far explaining the reason behind the riot and the groups involved in it. This helped boost the morale of communal forces,” said Marandi.

