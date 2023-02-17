Three killed as a jumbo goes berserk at UP religious event

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a tragic incident, an elephant which went berserk trampled three persons, including two women and a child to death during a religious event in Gorakhpur on Thursday. According to local sources, the jumbo ran amok during a yagya ceremony held at Mohammadpur Mafi village of Jagatbela under the Chitwa Tal police station area of Gorakhpur. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and has ordered compensation of Rs5 lahks to the family of each victim. The sources claimed that in Mohammadpur Mafi village, the yagya of Shri Lakshmi Narayan was planned from February 16 to 24. On the first day of the event, a Kalash Yatra had to be taken out and two elephants were called in to take part in the yatra. One of the elephants got aggressive by the noise and people taking selfies. Those killed by the berserk jumbo were identified as Kanti Devi, 55, Kaushalya Devi, 50, and her four-year-old grandson named Krishna. While creating havoc at the yagya site, the jumbo left scores of devotees, who had thronged the place injured.