Chennithala told to assess Maha Congress situation amid crisis

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid dispute and ‘settlement’ between Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and party’s legislative wing in-charge Balasaheb Thorat, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has decided to dispatch Ramesh Chennithala to assess the situation and submit a report.

The top party leadership had taken a serious view of Thorat’s letter posted a few days back that made it clear that he would be quitting his CLP post if Patole continued to be the state chief. Earlier, party in charge and observer HK Patil met Thorat and discussed the situation.

“The Congress leadership has decided to replace the state Congress president, but who should replace him? So, Chennithala will be reaching Maharashtra and meeting party leaders to find out a few names for the next state party chief post. Nana Patole will be removed after Congress’ meeting in Chhattisgarh. Till then, leaders are asked to maintain peace,” said a senior party leader.

At a recent party presser, Congress leaders maintained that all’s well in the party. Thorat had refused to speak about his resignation while Patole blamed the BJP for blowing their issue out of proportion. Former CM Ashok Chavan called it a storm in the teacup and asked the media, not to highlight much. But things are happening behind the scenes to remove Nana Patole,” said a senior Congress leader.

Sources said if Thorat’s resignation is not accepted, then the Congress chief will appoint another state party president. “The three OBC names are going the rounds: former minister Yashomati Thakur backed by the Thorat group, former minister Vijay Wadettiwar backed by Ashok Chavan and third is Sunil Kedar who is backed by Thorat and MLAs. In another scenario, if Thorat’s resignation as CLP chief is accepted, then former CM Ashok Chavan could be considered for the top job.

Political buzz

Buzz is Maha Cong chief could be replaced

However, Cong in a spot over choice of new state party chief

There are at least half-a-dozen leaders who would aim for the top job

