Eco-clubs sprout across Himachal, students part of environment drive

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: As part of the National Green Corps (NGC), the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) has set up 3,000 eco-clubs in schools and 100 in colleges across the state. HIMCOSTE will now install rooftop solar power plants in 20 schools. HIMCOSTE also undertakes rainwater harvesting, solid waste management and the development of herbal gardens on school campuses.

Himachal Pradesh has bagged the best state award for the Green School Program (GSP) given by the Centre for Science and Environment after audit submissions. Director Environment and programme in-charge Lalit Jain, a member secretary, HIMCOSTE, will receive this award on February 21. The state will also get the best award for the Solan district. Two teachers have also been selected for the GSP Ambassador award.

Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Prabodh Saxena said the state government undertakes various environment-related and conservation activities to spread student awareness. The NGC under HIMCOSTE as a nodal agency targets schoolchildren to redirect their thoughts and actions to create a more sustainable planet. Through novel educational approaches and experiences, students are encouraged to delve deeper into environmental issues.

HIMCOSTE provides innovative environmental projects to eco-club schools and colleges. These schools undertake various activities such as rainwater harvesting (rooftop or paved areas), development of herbal gardens, solid waste management, beautification of school campuses, setting up of science and environment model demonstration labs and any other innovative concept aimed at conservation and protection of the environment.

HIMCOSTE is implementing a plastic waste buyback scheme through 100 eco-club schools. It also organises a plantation campaign every year with the concept of ‘Green Himachal Clean Himachal’. A tree plantation campaign has resulted in approximately 26,106 plants of various species being planted during the financial year.

