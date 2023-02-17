Home Nation

GIS-2023: Yogi to appoint 105 Udyami Mitras for investors

In the first phase, 105 Udyami Mitras will be appointed on a one-year contract basis at an honorarium and allowances of Rs 70,000 per month.

Published: 17th February 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Uttar Pradesh government is set to appoint ‘Udyami Mitras’ (friends of entrepreneurs) soon to ensure the realisation of investment proposals received during the recently concluded Global Investor Summit -2023 in a time-bound manner.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath issued directives to authorities concerned in this regard on Thursday. The Udyami Mitras will be appointed under Mukhyamantri Udyami Mitra Yojana by ‘Invest UP,’ the body dealing with investments received by the state.

The profile of the Udyami Mitras will include contacting investors, listening and solving their problems, and explaining them the facilities being provided by state government related to sector of their investment. In the first phase, 105 Udyami Mitras will be appointed on a one-year contract basis at an honorarium and allowances of Rs 70,000 per month.

The appointment of Udyami Mitras would be made by Invest UP CEO and the applicant must have an MBA degree with 60 per cent marks. They should be fluent in both speaking and writing Hindi and English.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udyami Mitras Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp