GIS-2023: Yogi to appoint 105 Udyami Mitras for investors

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to appoint ‘Udyami Mitras’ (friends of entrepreneurs) soon to ensure the realisation of investment proposals received during the recently concluded Global Investor Summit -2023 in a time-bound manner.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath issued directives to authorities concerned in this regard on Thursday. The Udyami Mitras will be appointed under Mukhyamantri Udyami Mitra Yojana by ‘Invest UP,’ the body dealing with investments received by the state.

The profile of the Udyami Mitras will include contacting investors, listening and solving their problems, and explaining them the facilities being provided by state government related to sector of their investment. In the first phase, 105 Udyami Mitras will be appointed on a one-year contract basis at an honorarium and allowances of Rs 70,000 per month.

The appointment of Udyami Mitras would be made by Invest UP CEO and the applicant must have an MBA degree with 60 per cent marks. They should be fluent in both speaking and writing Hindi and English.

