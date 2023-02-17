Home Nation

Good news for Sai devotees as DGCA okays night landing at Shirdi airport

The rail connectivity also got better after the Vande Bharat launch. And now with the civil aviation regulator’s permission for night service,

Published: 17th February 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Shirdi Temple

Shirdi Temple (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  It’s raining good news for Sai Baba devotees. Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai-Shirdi route for the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express, the Shirdi airport has got the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s nod for night landing. 

This is the third important decision to boost connectivity. According to sources, the government has been putting in extra efforts to help devotees visit Shirdi at any time and from any place in India.  The famed temple town is already well connected by road, especially after the Phase I of the Nagpur-Shirdi Samrudhi Mahamarg was inaugurated by Modi in December 2022. The rail connectivity also got better after the Vande Bharat launch. And now with the civil aviation regulator’s permission for night service, devotees from all over the country will be able to attend the 4.00 am mangal aarti.

Confirming the DGCA nod for night landing, Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted: “Hat-trick of Good news for SaiBhakts and for Maharashtra! After Samruddhi Mahamarg, Vande Bharat Express, now our Shirdi airport gets the ‘Night landing’ licence from DGCA this morning!” He added that the night flights are expected to start as early as next month. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Sai Baba devotees Shirdi airport DGCA night landing
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp