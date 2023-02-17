Home Nation

Himachal govt decides to adopt orphaned kids

The Rs 101-crore scheme will cover orphans and also those staying with their relatives, specially-abled children, destitute women as well as senior citizens.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Himachal Pradesh cabinet in its second meeting today decided that the orphan children, referred to as ‘children of the state’ will be adopted by the state government which will refurbish the existing shelter schemes, orphanages and old-age homes under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Ashray Yojana.’

The government said the facilities under the Yojana will include common rooms, smart classes and coaching rooms, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, a music room, and other modern amenities. To provide quality education for the children living in orphanages, adequate coaching will also be given.

