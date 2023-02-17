Lucknow Diary: More shilas reach Ayodhya for idols  

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

More shilas reach Ayodhya for idols

Just a couple of weeks after two ‘shaligram’ rocks were brought to Ayodhya from Nepal for the construction of idols of the child form of Lord Ram to be consecrated in the sanctorum of upcoming Ram temple on Shre Ram Janmabhoomi premises, two more stones reached the temple town recently from Karnataka’s Mysuru for sculpting the idol of Ram Lalla. The stones from Mysuru will be screened by sculptors. According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, around 10 shilas (stones) will be collected from a few more locations in the country and will be screened before being finalised for sculpting of the idols.

Kumbhvani to give voice to Mahakumbh-2025

Prayagraj station of All India Radio (AIR) is planning to launch a special channel, called ‘Kumbhvani’, at the Mahakumbh-2025, to broadcast various programmes aimed at introducing visitors to the different attractions of the mega religious fair to be organised two years from now on the banks of the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati in Prayagaraj. Prasar Bharati’s state wing is preparing a comprehensive action plan to broadcast programmes highlighting religious and cultural splendour of one of the event at Sangam. For this, a separate transmitter will be installed at the area to broadcast programmes starting at 5.15 am

Now cracks in Agra’s Diwan-e-Aam Fort

Since the emergence of the phenomenon of land sinking in Joshimath of Uttarakhand leading to displacement of thousands, the story of cracks surfacing in buildings, monuments, houses across the country is going on. Latest is Diwan e-Aam of Agra Fort, which has been closed for tourists after deep cracks developed in its ceiling. The competent ASI authorities claimed the staff inside the monument noticed cracks on the roof of the Diwan-e-Aam on February 13. While damaged part of the monument has been barricaded and closed tourists to save them from any mishap, tell-tale glasses are also being installed, to measure the crack width variation. The reason is yet to be ascertained.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com

More shilas reach Ayodhya for idols Just a couple of weeks after two ‘shaligram’ rocks were brought to Ayodhya from Nepal for the construction of idols of the child form of Lord Ram to be consecrated in the sanctorum of upcoming Ram temple on Shre Ram Janmabhoomi premises, two more stones reached the temple town recently from Karnataka’s Mysuru for sculpting the idol of Ram Lalla. The stones from Mysuru will be screened by sculptors. According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, around 10 shilas (stones) will be collected from a few more locations in the country and will be screened before being finalised for sculpting of the idols. Kumbhvani to give voice to Mahakumbh-2025 Prayagraj station of All India Radio (AIR) is planning to launch a special channel, called ‘Kumbhvani’, at the Mahakumbh-2025, to broadcast various programmes aimed at introducing visitors to the different attractions of the mega religious fair to be organised two years from now on the banks of the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati in Prayagaraj. Prasar Bharati’s state wing is preparing a comprehensive action plan to broadcast programmes highlighting religious and cultural splendour of one of the event at Sangam. For this, a separate transmitter will be installed at the area to broadcast programmes starting at 5.15 am Now cracks in Agra’s Diwan-e-Aam Fort Since the emergence of the phenomenon of land sinking in Joshimath of Uttarakhand leading to displacement of thousands, the story of cracks surfacing in buildings, monuments, houses across the country is going on. Latest is Diwan e-Aam of Agra Fort, which has been closed for tourists after deep cracks developed in its ceiling. The competent ASI authorities claimed the staff inside the monument noticed cracks on the roof of the Diwan-e-Aam on February 13. While damaged part of the monument has been barricaded and closed tourists to save them from any mishap, tell-tale glasses are also being installed, to measure the crack width variation. The reason is yet to be ascertained. Namita bajpai Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com