Home Nation

Lucknow Diary: More shilas reach Ayodhya for idols  

For this, a separate transmitter will be installed at the area to broadcast programmes starting at 5.15 am

Published: 17th February 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya

For reprentational purpose

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

More shilas reach Ayodhya for idols  

Just a couple of weeks after two ‘shaligram’ rocks were brought to Ayodhya from Nepal for the construction of idols of the child form of Lord Ram to be consecrated in the sanctorum of upcoming Ram temple on Shre Ram Janmabhoomi premises, two more stones reached the temple town recently from Karnataka’s Mysuru for sculpting the idol of Ram Lalla. The stones from Mysuru will be screened by sculptors.  According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, around 10 shilas (stones) will be collected from a few more locations in the country and will be screened before being finalised for sculpting of the idols.

Kumbhvani to give voice to Mahakumbh-2025

Prayagraj station of All India Radio (AIR) is planning to launch a special channel, called ‘Kumbhvani’, at the Mahakumbh-2025, to broadcast various programmes aimed at introducing visitors to the different attractions of the mega religious fair to be organised two years from now on the banks of the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati in Prayagaraj. Prasar Bharati’s state wing is preparing a comprehensive action plan to broadcast programmes highlighting religious and cultural splendour of one of the event at Sangam. For this, a separate transmitter will be installed at the area to broadcast programmes starting at 5.15 am

Now cracks in Agra’s Diwan-e-Aam Fort

Since the emergence of the phenomenon of land sinking in Joshimath of Uttarakhand leading to displacement of thousands, the story of cracks surfacing in buildings, monuments, houses across the country is going on. Latest is Diwan e-Aam of Agra Fort, which has been closed for tourists after deep cracks developed in its ceiling. The competent ASI authorities claimed the staff inside the monument noticed cracks on the roof of the Diwan-e-Aam on February 13. While damaged part of the monument has been barricaded and closed tourists to save them from any mishap, tell-tale glasses are also being installed, to measure the crack width variation. The reason is yet to  be ascertained.

Namita bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh
namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayodhya Diwan-e-Aam Fort Kumbhvani
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp