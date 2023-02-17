Home Nation

Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine India's electoral outcomes: Congress

The Congress has been demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Published: 17th February 2023 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday said whether the Adani issue sparks a democratic revival in the country depends entirely on the grand old party and other opposition parties, and it has nothing to do with billionaire investor George Soros.

The party's remarks after Soros said the turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani's business empire may open the door to a democratic revival in the country.

"Whether the 'PM-linked Adani scam' sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and our electoral process. It has nothing to do with George Soros," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

"Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes," he also said.

The BJP has, however, hit out at Soros saying the investor has attacked not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also India.

The Congress has been demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nehruvian legacy George Soros Gautam Adani
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp