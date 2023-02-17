Not much snow: Auli skiing contest off

Home Nation

DEHRADUN:  The four-day National Skiing Championship due at Auli Skiing Centre in Joshimath on February 23 has been cancelled. The Ski and Snowboard Association has cited a lack of snow that could have allowed the contest.

Speaking to this newspaper, Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said preparations for the Winter Games in Auli were complete, but this time there has been no snowfall. “There is no snow on the slopes of Auli. The situation has forced us to cancel the competition”.

Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board Additional CEO Col Ashwini Pundir told this daily that around 300 members were expected to participate along with the participating teams. Auli is considered one of the best skiing destinations in India and is often compared with the best resorts in the world.

The best ice-skating slope in the country is at present in Auli. The others include Manali and Gulmarg. The  Manali event has been cancelled this time.

