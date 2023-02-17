PM bats for education of tribal kids 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Our tribal children and tribal youth will be able to study in their own languages and move forward,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after inaugurating the Aadi Mahotsava started here for creating markets of tribal products. He asserted that the education of tribal children in the country has become the BJP-led NDA government’s top priority and commitment.

“Tribal children, be they in any condition in the country, their education and their future is my priority. And for this, the number of Eklavya Model Residential schools has increased from 80 in 2004-2014 to 500 from 2014-2022,” the prime minister stated.

He said that more than 400 Eklavya Model Residential Schools out of the target 500 have been opened, with around 1 lakh children of tribal communities in different parts of country. “Our government has made a provision in this year’s budget for recruitment of 38,000 teachers and staffers for these schools,” the PM said.

“India in the 21st century is moving on with the mantra of ’Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. I have seen and learnt a lot from the tribal traditions and welfare of tribal society is a matter of personal relations and emotion for me,” the PM asserted.

Describing the Aadi Mahotsava as celebrating India’s glorious tribal culture, tradition and skills, the PM said that tribal products should be ensured in maximum markets with proper global recognition. “Accordingly, the government is working in this direction to prioritise tribal products as well as the people working in the last rung of society. And when the country gives its priority to the last man of society, the path of progress is automatically opened”, he said.

The PM also expressed pride over a tribal woman decorating the country’s apex constitutional post of the President. The PM further said that his government has worked to boost the demand for tribal products with over 1.25 crore tribals, especially women, are associated with more than 80 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the country. He said that if the world wants to get a hang of how to tackle climate challenges, the tribal community in India has a lot to inspire and show the paths.

Taking a jibe at the previous government, the PM said that the use of bamboo was restricted but his government has lifted all restrictions on the use of bamboo after including bamboo in the category of grass. Highlighting his government’s concerns for tribal communities, the PM said that over 3,000 Van Dhan Kendras (VDKs) have been established in various states for supporting the tribal peoples in their traditional endeavour.

NEW DELHI: “Our tribal children and tribal youth will be able to study in their own languages and move forward,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after inaugurating the Aadi Mahotsava started here for creating markets of tribal products. He asserted that the education of tribal children in the country has become the BJP-led NDA government’s top priority and commitment. “Tribal children, be they in any condition in the country, their education and their future is my priority. And for this, the number of Eklavya Model Residential schools has increased from 80 in 2004-2014 to 500 from 2014-2022,” the prime minister stated. He said that more than 400 Eklavya Model Residential Schools out of the target 500 have been opened, with around 1 lakh children of tribal communities in different parts of country. “Our government has made a provision in this year’s budget for recruitment of 38,000 teachers and staffers for these schools,” the PM said. “India in the 21st century is moving on with the mantra of ’Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. I have seen and learnt a lot from the tribal traditions and welfare of tribal society is a matter of personal relations and emotion for me,” the PM asserted. Describing the Aadi Mahotsava as celebrating India’s glorious tribal culture, tradition and skills, the PM said that tribal products should be ensured in maximum markets with proper global recognition. “Accordingly, the government is working in this direction to prioritise tribal products as well as the people working in the last rung of society. And when the country gives its priority to the last man of society, the path of progress is automatically opened”, he said. The PM also expressed pride over a tribal woman decorating the country’s apex constitutional post of the President. The PM further said that his government has worked to boost the demand for tribal products with over 1.25 crore tribals, especially women, are associated with more than 80 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the country. He said that if the world wants to get a hang of how to tackle climate challenges, the tribal community in India has a lot to inspire and show the paths. Taking a jibe at the previous government, the PM said that the use of bamboo was restricted but his government has lifted all restrictions on the use of bamboo after including bamboo in the category of grass. Highlighting his government’s concerns for tribal communities, the PM said that over 3,000 Van Dhan Kendras (VDKs) have been established in various states for supporting the tribal peoples in their traditional endeavour.