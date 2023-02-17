Sporadic violence reported, Tripura voter turnout high

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Sporadic incidents of violence and intimidation of voters were reported from Tripura, which went to polls on Thursday. With the voter turnout at 81% at 4 pm, the final tally is expected to be much higher.

Drawing any inference from the high polling is fraught with risk, as in the 2013 and 2018 elections in the state, the voter turnout was 91.82% and 89.38%, respectively. While CPM retained power in 2013, the BJP wrested it in 2018.

At least three persons a CPM leader and two polling agents of the party sustained injuries in separate incidents of violence during polling. The CPM alleged some 60 workers of opposition parties were injured in attacks by ruling BJP workers in South Tripura, West Tripura, Gomati and Sepahijala districts. It also alleged that the polling agents of its candidates were evicted from more than 25 polling stations.

Tribe-based TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, whose party is influential in the 20 ST-reserved seats, said: “The BJP should have learnt that the Left Front got routed in 2018 because of intimidation. People don’t like bullying.”

Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte said security personnel intervened promptly wherever there was any trouble. The authorities suspended a police constable in the Gomati district for allegedly asking people to vote in favour of BJP.

Displaced Brus/Reangs of Mizoram resettled in Tripura after the signing of a quadripartite agreement two years ago, got to vote after a long time. Chief Minister Manik Saha was confident the BJP would retain power in the state with an absolute majority.

