Truck carrying LPG cylinders rams into another in Ajmer, four dead 

The accident occurred on national highway-8 near Rani Bagh resort on Thursday night, leading to a huge traffic jam on the highway, they said.

Published: 17th February 2023 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

LPG-laden truck, COLLISION

Four people burn alive in tanker-truck collision in Ajmer (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: An LPG-laden truck collided with another one carrying marble in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, leaving four people dead and another injured, police said on Friday.

The fire engulfed neighbouring shops and residences causing damage to property.

"Four persons were burnt alive and another was injured in the accident. Neighbouring shops and residences also caught fire," Ajmer Superintendent of Police Chunaram Jat said.

He said the fire was doused late last night and traffic has now been restored on the highway. Police teams are assessing the loss and identifying the bodies, he added.

