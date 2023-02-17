Truck carrying LPG cylinders rams into another in Ajmer, four dead 

By PTI

JAIPUR: An LPG-laden truck collided with another one carrying marble in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, leaving four people dead and another injured, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on national highway-8 near Rani Bagh resort on Thursday night, leading to a huge traffic jam on the highway, they said.

Rajasthan | Four dead after a gas tanker collided with a truck on a national highway in Ajmer district last night, confirms Beawar police in Ajmer. pic.twitter.com/H0TUL3BSxB — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 17, 2023

The fire engulfed neighbouring shops and residences causing damage to property.

"Four persons were burnt alive and another was injured in the accident. Neighbouring shops and residences also caught fire," Ajmer Superintendent of Police Chunaram Jat said.

He said the fire was doused late last night and traffic has now been restored on the highway. Police teams are assessing the loss and identifying the bodies, he added.

