Two killed, 29 injured as vehicle carrying farm labourers overturns in Ratlam district in MP

Published: 17th February 2023 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RATLAM: An elderly woman and a 15-year-old girl died and 29 others were injured when a pickup truck carrying farm labourers overturned in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

The driver of the commercial vehicle lost control after a buffalo suddenly entered a road near Lambakhora village on Thursday night, said the official.

To save the animal, the driver slammed on the brakes but in the process, the pickup truck overturned, leaving 31 persons injured, said Piploda police station in-charge R S Barde.

Of those wounded, a teenage girl succumbed to her injuries on the way to the Ratlam district hospital, while a 60-year-old woman died during treatment.

Seventeen of the injured were taken to the district hospital and the rest were treated at the medical facility in Sarvan village, he said.

