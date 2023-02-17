Home Nation

Two men found charred to death in Haryana; families say were abducted by Bajrang Dal members

A police officer said they are investigating whether it is a case of cow vigilantism.

Published: 17th February 2023 01:22 AM



Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By PTI

Two men were found charred to death in a car in Haryana's Bhiwani district Thursday after they were allegedly abducted from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan by men said to be cow vigilantes.

The families of the deceased, in their complaint to the police, said the people who abducted them were from Bajrang Dal.

However, a police officer said they are investigating whether it is a case of cow vigilantism or not.

Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village of Pahari tehsil in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found in the charred car in Loharu in Bhiwani on Thursday morning, according to the police.

Police said they were alerted by a villager about a burnt car.

Police rushed to the spot and found two charred bodies in the car, Jagat Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Loharu (Bhiwani), said.

Police are investigating the possibility of the vehicle being driven to Loharu, some 200 kilometres from Bharatpur, and then set on fire.

Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur, Shyam Singh said an FIR has been registered at Gopalgarh police station against five persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims' family members.

Singh said Bolero found burnt in Bhiwani is the same one missing from Bharatpur.

He said a DNA examination of the bodies would be conducted to ascertain their identities.

One of the victims, Junaid, had a criminal history, he said.

Asked about the involvement of cow vigilantes in the incident, the police officer said it is a matter of investigation.

In Bhiwani, police said they identified the owner of the vehicle as Aseen Khan from the chassis number of the four-wheeler.

The family members of the deceased were called and they also identified the vehicle, the police said, adding the bodies were handed over to them after legal formalities.

A case under relevant sections, including 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered at Gopalgarh police station in Rajasthan, the Haryana Police said.

