Home Nation

Congress chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi resigns

Joshi had submitted the resignation before the commencement of the Budget session on January 23.

Published: 18th February 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi resigned from the post last month and the resignation has been accepted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said on Friday that Joshi resigned as the chief whip as he also holds the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) portfolio.

Joshi had submitted the resignation before the commencement of the Budget session on January 23.

The resignation was accepted by Chief Minister Gehlot on Friday, the spokesperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp