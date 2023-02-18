Cow vigilantism? Tension in Raj village over killing of two Muslims in Haryana

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The police detained one person on Friday over the killing of two Muslim youths of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan allegedly by Bajrang Dal workers in Haryana on suspicion of cow slaughter.

Tension prevailed throughout the day in Ghatmika village of Pahari tehsil in the district, and the bodies of Nasir (25) and Junaid (35) were finally buried in the evening.

On Thursday, two bodies were found in a burnt SUV near Barwas village of Loharu in Bhiwani, Haryana. The victims’ relatives have alleged that some people linked with Bajrang Dal abducted the duo and killed them. They have filed an FIR against Multhan, Shrikant, Rinku Saini, Lokesh Singla and the alleged kingpin, Monu Manesar. Monu, who has emerged as a cow vigilante in the last few years, is on the run. As per the police, five cases are registered against Junaid, most of them being related to cow smuggling.

Monu released a video saying nobody from Bajrang Dal is involved in the killings, and sough a CBI inquiry into the matter. BJP spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said, “Whether the accused have links with Bajrang Dal or are cow protectors is a matter of investigation. It is not fair to defame any organisation.”

After the incident came to light, the irate local residents refused to bury the bodies

for 15 hours. Minister of state Zahida Khan reached the village on Friday morning, following which a consensus was reached. Ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh from the state government, `five lakh from Khan and Rs 50,000 from Sajid Khan, head of Pahari Panchayat Samiti, was announced for the kin of each victim, along with jobs to the dependents and aid of Rs 10 lakh each under the Chiranjeevi scheme.

