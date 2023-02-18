Home Nation

Fests, fairs across states to draw more international tourists

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has planned to showcase vibrant fairs and festivals being held throughout the year across states on a global platform to attract international tourists. The ministry of tourism is working on proposals to support states to present their festivals such as Haryana’s Surajkund Mela, Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan and Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival. 

Next the ministry will engage noted social media influencers to encourage international guests to visit India.  Senior officials said that the ministry will select festivals already listed on ‘Utsav’ portal to endorse lesser-known festivals and promote them worldwide.

Speaking at an event on Thursday, union tourism and culture minister G Kishan Reddy said the Utsav portal was launched to draw more visitors from abroad, these cultural events would be highlighted in international markets. “So far, 1,000 festivals are listed on Utsav,” a tourism minsitry official said.

