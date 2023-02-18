Home Nation

In a new rule, devotees must register online for Char Dham yatra

All in-person/offline registrations have been stopped.  Devotees planning for the Char Dham yatra will now have to register online. 

Published: 18th February 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

char dham yatra

More than 38 lakh pilgrims visited the shrines in 2019. (File photo | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  After witnessing a record number of  Char Dham Yatra pilgrims last year, the government has made changes in the rules and arrangements for the pilgrims this year. Devotees planning for the Char Dham yatra will now have to register online. 

All in-person/offline registrations have been stopped. Ajayendra Ajay, chairman of Badri Kedar Temple Committee and special representative to the Uttarakhand chief minister, said, “Final approval for the yatra arrangements will be given in a meeting to be held next Tuesday under the chairmanship of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.” “The facility of registration will be provided through the website of the Tourism Department’s mobile app,” he added.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Finance Minister Prem Chand Agarwal said, “The yatra is going to generate revenue and employment in a big way for Uttarakhand. The yatra provides direct and indirect employment to over ten lakh people including hotel industry, restaurant/eatery, priests, mule operators, taxi-cabs, porters, travel operators and handicrafts industry”.

