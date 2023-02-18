Home Nation

Kedarnath to open for devotees after six months on April 25

The gates of the Himalayan temple will be thrown open to devotees at 6.20 am on April 25, Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti sources said.

Published: 18th February 2023 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 02:13 PM

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The portals of Kedarnath situated in the upper Garhwal Himalayas will be opened on April 25 after nearly six months of their closure during the winter season.

The timing and date for the reopening of the temple gates were announced at a ceremony at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath on Saturday on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri.

The ceremony was attended by BKTC officials, tirth purohits and officials of the district administration.

The idol of lord Shiva is brought down every year after the closure of Kedarnath to the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath where it is worshipped during winter.

Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri are already scheduled to open on April 27 and April 22.

The Char Dham temples, including Kedarnath, are closed every year in October-November due to extreme cold conditions.

