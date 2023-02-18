Home Nation

Mother of 11 driven out of home by husband for undergoing tubectomy in Odisha

The woman decided to go for a tubectomy after being convinced by a local ASHA worker about the adverse impact of giving birth to children every year.

Published: 18th February 2023 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By PTI

KEONJHAR (Odisha): A tribal woman who is a mother of 11 children was driven out of the house in Odisha's Keonjhar district by her husband for undergoing a tubectomy operation, a permanent method of contraception, against his wish.

Janaki Dehury, along with some of her children, has been staying outside the house in Dimiria village after being thrown out of the home by her husband three days ago.

The woman decided to go for a tubectomy after being convinced by a local ASHA worker about the adverse impact of giving birth to children every year.

She has given birth to 11 children in 11 years of her marriage, though one of them died.

"It is very embarrassing to get pregnant every year while my children are growing up. Though many of our village women had gone for the operation, my husband does not understand and he drove me out of the house," Janaki said.

Her husband Rabi, on the other hand, claimed that his wife has committed a crime by undergoing the sterilisation process.

"We belong to the Bhuyan community. According to the belief in the community, our forefathers will not get water if women undergo the operation. I am strongly opposed to such an operation," Rabi Dehury said.

ASHA worker Bijaylaxmi Biswal who persuaded Janaki to go for the surgery said that frequent pregnancies are taking a toll on her health.

She has become too weak to handle any more pregnancy, Biswal said adding that it will also be difficult for the family to raise 10 children.

Alleging that Rabi has been threatening to kill her as she convinced her to opt for the surgery, Biswal said he fails to understand the health condition of his wife.

"Not only me, anyone trying to talk to him about the issue becomes his target," Biswal said.

Meanwhile, the health officer Dr Pritisah Acharya of Telkoi hospital is making efforts to convince Rabi about the situation and accept his wife.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tubectomy ASHA worker
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp