Home Nation

NREGA becoming victim of govt’s repressive policies, says Rahul

Terming the Aadhaar-based payments an attack on the income of the poor, the Wayanad MP said the UPA government had a vision for Aadhaar card to provide convenience, identity and economic security.

Published: 18th February 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Flaying the Centre for its new order of making Aadhaar-based payments mandatory for MGNREGA wages, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the revolutionary policy that has supported a large number of families is becoming a victim of the repressive policies of the central government.

“NREGA is the cornerstone of India’s rural economy and a revolutionary policy that has supported countless families. The NREGAscheme, which is running the homes of crores of families, is becoming a victim of the repressive policies of the Centre,” Rahul said in a Facebook post.

Terming the Aadhaar-based payments an attack on the income of the poor, the Wayanad MP said the UPA government had a vision for Aadhaar card to provide convenience, identity and economic security to the people.

The UPA government implemented the NREGA scheme in 2006. “First cutting the budget of MGNREGA, and now linking the salary with Aadhaar – both these are attacks on the income of the poor,” Rahul said. In a recent order, the ministry of rural development made it mandatory that all payments to the beneficiaries of the rural job scheme would be made through Aadhaar-Based Payment System (ABPS) from February1 onwards. From January 1, the NMMS digital-attendance app was made compulsory for the workers across the country.

“The present government is not only misusing this thinking but also using it against the poor section. Neither was Aadhaar properly communicated, nor was proper security arranged,” Rahul said. The Congress leader also pointed out that 57% of rural labourers will lose their daily wages if the Aadhaar card is made mandatory for NREGA wages. “They do not have any policy to provide new employment. It has become the intention of this government only to take away the employment of the people and to create difficulties for the poor to get their rightful money,” the former Congress President said.

ALSO READ| NREGA digital attendance driving women out

“No new idea, no plan. Just a policy, torturing the poor,” he said. Echoing Rahul’s criticism, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also said the Modi government is trying to axe the NREGA scheme. “The government has slashed the budget allocation by 33%, while the minister said that it’s not a job scheme. They are asking states to give 40% of the money. However it’s the Centre’s responsibility to give funds,” Kharge said. Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to stop the scheme, Kharge said the poor will not forgive the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NREGAscheme MGNREGA Aadhaar-based payments Rahul Gandhi daily wages employment
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp