Home Nation

Rift in Bihar grand alliance widens as HAM chief pushes to make his son CM

Manjhi contended that his son is young and also more educated than those whose name was doing rounds for the CM post. 

Published: 18th February 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo | PTI)

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Former Bihar CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi dropped a bombshell on Friday by demanding that his son, Santosh Suman, a minister, should be elevated to the post of CM and even indirectly called his son more qualified than Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to hold the top post.

Manjhi contended that his son is young and also more educated than those whose name was doing rounds for the CM post. 

“Santosh is NET qualified and also a professor who can teach these CM candidates,” Manjhi remarked. The former CM said his son had more qualifications to become CM except the fact that he belongs to the ‘Bhuiyan’ community and is a Dalit. On the other hand, BJP OBC Morcha’s national general secretary and state party spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand said, “RJD and JDU are facing major contradictions as Tejashwi is overshadowing Nitish. The leaders of JDU and RJD were indirectly and at times directly taking on each other, even making public statements. This contradiction is visible to anyone who observes the language as well as the body language of Nitish and Tejashwi even when they are together.”

Meanwhile on the cabinet expansion and Congress’ share, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav asserted that Congress would be given only one ministerial berth in the cabinet expansion, rejecting the latter’s demand of two berths. Tejashwi told the media persons, “It was decided in advance that there will be one minister from Congress quota in future cabinet expansion.” Tejashwi made the statement about inducting a single minister from the Congress cabinet in the presence of CM.

His remark has left Congress crestfallen as the state party president Akhilesh Prasasd Singh had claimed that CM Nitish Kumar had assured him of inducting two ministers into the cabinet from the Congress quota. Some senior Congress leaders, including the party legislative party leader Ajit Sharma, had not found a place in the state cabinet before. 

Nitish also hinted at an early cabinet expansion by saying everything would be sorted out as it was not a major issue. “There are not many vacant posts of ministers in his cabinet,” he added. He said that it was perhaps for the first time that there were so many ministers in the state cabinet. 

In the Bihar cabinet, there can be a maximum 36 ministers and presently there are 33 ministers. Earlier, Tejashwi had claimed that there would not be any cabinet expansion creating a flutter in the political circle. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HAM Jitan Ram Manjhi Tejashwi Prasad Yadav CM candidates BJP OBC Morcha
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp