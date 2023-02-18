Home Nation

Self-styled preacher and pro-Khalistani booked for theft by Punjab Police

The Dubai-returned Singh had taken over Waris Punjab De, an organization formed by actor-activist Deep Sidhu before his death in an alleged accident in February 2022.

Published: 18th February 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Punjab Police on Friday registered an FIR against self-styled preacher and pro-Khalistani, chief of  ‘Waris Punjab De’, Amrit Pal Singh and six associates for kidnapping, theft and voluntarily causing hurt.

The Dubai-returned Singh had taken over Waris Punjab De, an organization formed by actor-activist Deep Sidhu before his death in an alleged accident in February 2022. A case has been registered against Amrit Pal Singh and others following a complaint by Varinder Singh of Salempur village in Ropar district. 

Varinder a former supporter of Amritpal and a preacher alleged in his complaint that he was kidnapped from outside the headquarters of the Damdami Taksal Ajnala faction run by Amreek Singh Ajnala and was beaten by his men. 

A police official said that a case has been registered under sections 365, 379B, 323, 506, 148, 149 of the IPC at Ajnala police station against Amritpal Singh and others. “We are probing the case after recording the statement of the complainant,’’ he said. 

