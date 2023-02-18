Home Nation

Shah slams Meghalaya ally over graft

He alleged the Narendra Modi government had provided `24,000 crore for the supply of water to all households in Meghalaya but the amount was siphoned off.

Amit Shah at a public rally ahead of Meghalaya Assembly elections at Dalu in West Garo Hills district on Friday. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is also seen. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SHILLONG:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that the BJP would probe the various charges of corruption against the Conrad Sangma government if voted to power in the state. Addressing a rally at Dalu in West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya, he accused the National People’s Party (NPP) government of large-scale corruption. 

“The Centre allocated huge funds to Meghalaya but the money was eaten up by the state government. Should there not be a probe? The BJP has committed in its election manifesto that as soon as it forms the government, it will get the charges of corruption investigated under the chairmanship of a Supreme Court judge. The corrupt will be sent to jail,” Shah said addressing a rally at Rangsakona in the Garo Hills region.

He alleged the Narendra Modi government had provided `24,000 crore for the supply of water to all households in Meghalaya but the amount was siphoned off. Money meant for the construction of roads to connect villages has been also eaten up, the home minister further alleged. He promised that the BJP would connect all villages with roads and provide jobs to the unemployed, water to all households and non-stop power service if voted to power. Drawing a comparison, he said Assam was placed second from bottom among the states on the development index but the BJP government took it to the road of development. 

“It has been just eight years that the BJP captured power in Assam. Himanta Biswa Sarma is the chief minister there. When you visit the state, you will know what development means. Modi ji sent funds not only to Assam but also to Meghalaya. Sangma ji has closed the road through which the funds were supposed to reach you,” Shah told the crowd.

He said according to the Reserve Bank of India, Meghalaya has the lowest growth rate among the states in the country. He claimed that the previous Mukul Sangma government and the present Conrad Sangma government did nothing for the welfare of the poor. Shah  urged people to vote for the BJP, promising that it would work for the poor. 

Twelve Congress MLAs, led by Mukul Sangma, had defected to Trinamool Congress (TMC) in November 2021, thereby dramatically making it the state’s principal opposition. Shah targeted Mukul Sangma for joining the TMC. “Mukul Sangma should first take note of the condition of Bengal’s poor. It is worse than that of Meghalaya. If you vote for the TMC, you will not benefit."

"The TMC will import the culture of cut money, corruption and hooliganism to Meghalaya,” Shah cautioned the voters. The BJP is an ally of Conrad Sangma’s NPP and a constituent of the NPP-led six-party government. However, they all are going it alone in the polls.

