SpiceJet flight returns to Mumbai airport after 'cabin pressurisation alert'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A SpiceJet flight flying from Mumbai to Kandla returned to the Mumbai airport on Saturday due to a 'cabin pressurisation alert'. The airline said that the aircraft had landed safely and neither passengers nor crew members reported any discomfort.

"SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was scheduled to operate flight SG-2903 (Mumbai-Kandla). After take-off, a cabin pressurisation alert came. The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai. ATC was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at Mumbai," said a Spicejet spokesperson.

Recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation in a written reply in the Parliament informed that total 1,090 incidents of technical snags have been reported in various aircraft during 2021 and 2022.

The reply said that technical snags are experienced during operations of aircraft. These may be due to improper functioning/ malfunctions of systems or equipment or components fitted on the aircraft.

"Some of the technical snags may require the flight crew to take actions such as air turn back, aborted take-off, or go around keeping safety of operation in view and are usually taken to avert serious incidents/ accidents. Operators take action to rectify the technical snags based on the guidance provided by the manufacturer before further operating the aircraft," it said.

