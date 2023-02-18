Home Nation

Srinagar Diary: In a major setback, AAP loses J&K face

Harsh Dev Singh has resigned from the national party and  will be reviving his former Jammu-based party – J&K National Panthers Party.

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

In a shocker to the  Aam Aadmi Party face in J&K, Harsh Dev Singh has resigned from the national party and  will be reviving his former Jammu-based party – J&K National Panthers Party. Harsh, the former J&K minister and three-time ex MLA, had joined AAP on May 7, 2022 in New Delhi. His joining AAP was seen as a major boost for the party. He had joined AAP with many leaders and activists of J&K National Panthers Party. It is expected that some of the Jammu-based leaders and workers, who had joined AAP alongwith Harsh, may also quit the national party in the coming days.

In a first, GPS based attendance of teachers 
J&K Union Territory has become the first in the country to launched GPS-based attendance of teachers and take online monthly feedback from students of class 6th and above about the performance of their teachers. An App ‘JK Attendance-SED’ has been launched and it will give a peek into the daily attendance of teachers to even directors and CEOs. The application will capture the live location of the employee with geo-coordinates. It would eliminate duplicate data entries and improve  management of attendance across all schools.

State to procure 200 e-buses to curb pollution
The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir is procuring a fleet of 200 electric buses from Tata Motors to reduce pollution, establish an environment-friendly, socially and financially sustainable network of public transport in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu. Tata Motors Ltd and Chalo Mobility Pvt. Ltd has entered into a strategic collaboration to provide twin capital cities of J&K with a fleet of 200 electric buses. For this purpose, Tata Motors has been given land to build the depot for electric buses at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu. According to the agreement, Tata Motors will operate and maintain these electric buses for 12 years.

Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
