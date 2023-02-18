UP Assembly budget session to commence on Monday

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The budget session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly, set to begin on Monday, would witness the second annual budget of the BJP government after its return to power in 2022.

Keeping in mind the upcoming ballots in 2024, the state budget, to be presented on February 22, is likely to be bigger in terms of overall allocations against last year with a focus on employment generation, promotion of welfare schemes and infrastructure.

To commence with the Governor’s address to the joint session of the House, the upcoming budget session is likely to see the Opposition parties countering the Yogi Adityanath government on its claims of investment proposals received during the recently concluded Global Investors Summit in Lucknow.

It would also raise the issue of the expenditure on the three-day mega event which was attended by the top industry captains, union ministers and thousands of delegates both from India and abroad, besides President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, in the wake of the intent for investment worth Rs 33.5 lakh crore, the state finance minister is likely to make provisions for more incentives through 25 revised policies in various sectors.

As per the highly placed sources, the state budget which may go beyond Rs 7 lakh crore against last year's 6.50 lakh crore, is likely to see some new schemes and announcements.

Besides keeping its focus intact on allocations to spiritual and religious tourism, the state budget is likely to have a special emphasis on infrastructure development in view of the state government’s commitment to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in the next six months, till Diwali, to bring a significant number of investment intents to the reality.

With the focus on completing the commitments of BJP Sankalp Patra of 2022, CM Yogi Adityanath is believed to have directed the concerned authorities to prioritise schemes related to farmers, women and youth in the budget.

Announcements with regard to this are likely to be presented on February 22.

On the other hand, the upcoming session is likely to see many sparks including the controversy over Ramcharitmanas stoked by Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya, Kanpur Dehat anti-encroachment drive where two women immolated themselves in their thatched hut during its demolition by the district administration.

Meanwhile, the state Assembly is also preparing to table new rules for the procedure and conduct of business after about 65 years.

