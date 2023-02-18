Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Woman dies by suicide after husband insists on raising street dog

On Friday, she hung herself from the fan in her room after Suraj refused to let go of the puppy. The deceased’s brother Dinesh has lodged a police complaint alleging murder for dowry.

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  A 21-year-old woman ended her life in Bajpur area on Friday after an argument with her husband over bringing a stray dog home. Identified as Urmila, the woman’s husband Suraj Saini, a resident of Balli under police outpost Bannakheda, had brought a helpless dog puppy home on Wednesday. Urmila was not in the favour of keeping the dog and hence there were several arguments between the couple. 

On Friday, she hung herself from the fan in her room after Suraj refused to let go of the puppy. The deceased’s brother Dinesh has lodged a police complaint against five people from the in-laws’ side, including her husband, alleging murder for dowry. 

According to Dinesh, his sister Urmila had married Suraj about one-and-a-half years ago, and their parents had given Suraj Rs 20,000 cash along with gifts. It is alleged that since the marriage, the in-laws had started harassing Urmila for demanding a Bullet bike for dowry. 

When contacted by this newspaper, Bajpur police station SHO Praveen Singh Koshyari told this reporter, “The dog dispute can be an angle but the police is also investigating the dowry murder case. Police have detained some people and are investigating in every way.”  SSI Vikram Singh Dhami informed that the body has been sent to Kashipur for post-mortem.

A case of dowry death?
The dog dispute can be an angle but the police is also investigating the dowry murder case. Police have detained some suspects and are investigating.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

