C P Radhakrishnan takes oath as 11th Governor of Jharkhand

The two-time Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore succeeded Ramesh Bais who served as the Governor of Jharkhand since July 2021.

CP Radhakrishnan, veteran politician from Tamil Nadu

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

CP Radhakrishnan, veteran politician from Tamil Nadu, took oath as the 11th Governor of Jharkhand at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Saturday. Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to Radhakrishnan, 65, at a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs.

The two-time Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore, succeeded Ramesh Bais who served as the Governor of Jharkhand since July 2021. Before taking the oath, Radhakrishnan, accompanied by his wife, other family members, and his principal secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni, offered floral tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

According to Governor, the overall development of Jharkhand along with infrastructure development, and provision of potable drinking water to every household will be issues addressed on priority.

Before being appointed as Governor, Radhakrishnan was a National Executive Member of BJP and also served as president of Tamil Nadu BJP from 2004-2007. Being a strong pillar of the BJP in South India, Radhakrishnan is also known as Modi of Tamil Nadu. He joined RSS at the tender age of 16 and established the party on his own.

He is an avid traveller and has visited more than 25 Countries. He became secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP in 1996 and got elected as the first BJP MP from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu in the year 1998 with the highest number of votes in the state. He again got elected from Coimbatore for the second time in 1999.

Radhakrishnan also remained Chairman of parliamentary standing sub-committee from 1998 to 2003 and also served as member of parliamentary committee of public sector undertaking. He was also appointed as All India in-charge for Kerala State BJP in 2020 and member of parliamentary consultative committee for finance from 1998 to 2004. He was also made Member of Parliamentary Special Committee formed during the period of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to look into the stock exchange.

He also got an opportunity to address the United Nations General Assembly as a member of the parliamentary delegation in the year 2004. He was also a member of the first parliamentary delegation in Taiwan on behalf of Government of India during 2014.

