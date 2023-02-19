Congress, CPI(M) working as BJP's B team in Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Slamming the Congress and the CPI(M), Trinamool Congress’s second-in-command and Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said both the opposition parties are helping the BJP in the state.

While addressing a rally for the by-election in Murshidabad’s Sagardighi Assembly constituency on February 27, the TMC MP said both the Congress and the CPI(M) are working as the B team of the BJP.

Labelling the BJP MLA and leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari as Mirzafar (traitor), the Diamond Harbour MLA said all conspiracies hatched by the opposition parties to defeat the TMC candidate would prove futile.

Considering the Assembly constituency as an erstwhile stronghold of the Congress, Banerjee said, "They (Congress) have no chance to win. Even if they win, their MLA will join the BJP within 24 hours.’’

The Assembly seat in Sagardighi fell vacant after MLA and state minister Subrata Saha passed away on December 29 last year. The TMC made deep inroads in Congress’s Murshidabad and Malda strongholds and snatched away all the Assembly seats from the grand old party in the 2021 Assembly elections.

"You will never find the Congress state president criticising the BJP and its leaders. Despite the Sarada chit fund scam mastermind mentioning CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakrabarty’s name in a letter as one of the beneficiaries, no central agency summoned him to date. But the ED sent me 20 notices already. This is clear evidence of the nexus between the CPI(M) and the Congress,’’ Banerjee hit out.

