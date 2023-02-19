Home Nation

Migratory bird arrivals at Punjab's Harike wetland decline this season

Located at the confluence of the Sutlej and the Beas rivers in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Kapurthala districts, the Harike wetland is home to rare species of migratory water birds during winters.

Published: 19th February 2023 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Migratory birds at Harike wetland in Punjab.

Migratory birds at Harike wetland in Punjab. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HARIKE (Punjab): The arrival of migratory birds this year to Harike, northern India's largest wetland, declined 12 per cent from 2021, according to the latest census of these water birds.

The Forest and Wildlife Preservation department census counted 65,624 birds from 85 species at Harike, World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) India Coordinator Gitanjali Kanwar said.

Every winter, 90 species of migratory birds from Siberia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia, among others, arrive at the wetland site once the water bodies in their native places start to freeze.

In 2021, the census recorded 74,869 migratory birds from 88 species.

The year before, 91,025 from 90 species were counted.

There was no census in 2022 due to COVID-19.

In 2018 and 2019, 94,771 birds of 94 species and 1,23,128 birds of 83 species arrived at the wetland site, respectively.

The reason behind the decline in migratory bird arrivals this year is yet to be ascertained.

Whether the drop is at a global or a regional level is yet to be seen, Kanwar said.

Punjab witnessed fewer migratory bird arrivals at all wetlands this year, she added.

Spread over 86 square kilometres at the confluence of the Sutlej and the Beas rivers in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Kapurthala districts, the Harike wetland is home to rare species of migratory water birds during winters.

The birds start arriving at Harike, also known as Hari ke Pattan, in September before setting off on their return journey by March.

"The reverse migration has already started," Kanwar said.

Among the species that arrived at Harike this season included 34,523 Eurasian coots, 8,381 greylag geese, 7,432 gadwalls, 2,262 common pochards and 1,807 northern shovelers.

Spoonbills, painted storks, ruddy shelducks, bar-headed geese, common teals and shoreline birds such as gulls, terns, sandpipers and plovers were also counted.

Kanwar said some species such as the merlin, black-necked grebe and the common merganser were spotted after a long time.

Apart from Harike, these water birds also arrive at wetlands in Keshopur Miani, Nangal, Ropar, Kanjli and the Beas river.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harike wetland birds Punjab water birds migratory birds
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp