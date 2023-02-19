North India's first nuclear plant set up in Haryana's Gorakhpur

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology and the Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime, one of the major achievements would be the installation of Nuclear energy plants in other parts of the country, which were earlier confined mostly to the South Indian States like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh or in west like Maharashtra.

Dr Singh said that this is keeping in line with the priority to increase India’s nuclear capacity. He added that a bulk approval of the installation of 10 nuclear reactors has been given a nod by the Modi Government. The minister further said that the Department of Atomic Energy of Central government has also been given permission for forming joint ventures with PSUs with resources to open up atomic energy plants, having the potential to fulfil India’s all energy needs in times to come.

"Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana’s(GHAVP) having two units of 700 MWe capacity each of Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) indigenous design is under implementation near Gorakhpur village in Fatehabad district of Haryana", said Dr Singh. On this, an amount of ₹4,906 crore has been spent out of the total allocated funds of Rs 20,594 crore. The construction of other Main Plant buildings and structures like the fire water Pump House (FWPH), Safety Related Pump House (SRPH), Fuel Oil storage area-1&2 (FOSA-1&2), Ventilation stack, overhead tank (OHT), Switchyard Control Building, Safety related and Non-safety related Tunnel and Trenches, Retaining walls and Garland Drain are in progress.

The purchase orders for major long manufacturing cycle equipment and components like Primary Coolant Pumps, Calandria, Reactor Headers, Refuelling Machines Heads, Moderator and other D-20 Heat Exchangers and others are already in place. "To this project, the end shields and all Steam Generators for the first unit have been received at the site. Manufacturing of other equipment is in various stages and delivery at the site is expected well in time to meet the construction schedule", he said.

