Why Jammu and Kashmir Lt Guv, his advisors not from Dogra community, questions Mehbooba Mufti

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The PDP chief and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused BJP of converting J&K into a laboratory and alleged that the demography of Jammu has changed post Article 370 abrogation and questioned why the J&K Lt Governor or any of his advisor is not from Dogra community.

“J&K has been converted into a laboratory by the BJP. They conduct experiments here and then these are implemented across the country,” Mehbooba said while addressing party workers in Jammu.

Alleging change in demography in Jammu post Article 370 revocation, she said, “Where are the Dogras. How many Dogras do you find in factories? How many Dogras do you find in offices? Why J&K Lt Governor is not a Dogra? Why Lt Governor’s advisor is not a Dogra? Leave aside him being Muslim, there is no Dogra advisor of Lt Governor”.

“Why is there no Dogra at the important posts in J&K government? How many Dogras are at the top posts including that of DGP, IGP, SSP, SP or Directors in J&K,” she said.

Taking a dig at BJP, Mehbooba said, “They claim that they will install Dogra CM but it was in their power to make Dogra as Lt Governor but they did not do so”.

“If Hindus of Jammu feel that it (BJP) is their party, they are wrong. It is a party of RSS, Jan Sangh, Godse, etc. The party had no contribution in India's freedom struggle and its leaders were licking the feet of Britishers. They want to create their mark today so that they can show down the people who fought for India's struggle,” she said.

Referring to ongoing anti encroachment drive in J&K to retrieve state land, Mehbooba said the houses of not only Muslims but Hindus have been demolished.

On the government statement that hospitals, public parks would be constructed on vacated encroached land, she said does anybody build hospitals by demolishing homes and making people homeless. “Have you heard that homes would be demolished to build hospitals and parks.”

Mehbooba alleged that big land grabbers have already joined BJP. “Even if my party had these people, they have joined the BJP. You had shown them these files to make them change their loyalties. Now they are sitting with you”.

The PDP chief said people of Kashmir and Jammu should join hands to collectively fight for their rights as has been successfully done by people of Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh.

“We should learn from the people of Leh and Kargil districts, who have joined hands and taken their issue to New Delhi. Feeling the heat, the centre changed Lt Governor of Ladakh,” she said.

