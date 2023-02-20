6k orphan kids to benefit from Himachal CM’s Sukh Aashray Yojana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: About 6,000 orphan children of the state benefited from the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana’ started by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh Government.

While addressing a program organized on Saturday at Mandi Circuit House, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that about 6,000 orphan children of Himachal Pradesh would be benefited from the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana’.

He also added that the state government has decided to adopt these children as “Children of the State.” Under the scheme, provisions have been made for funding their higher education, pocket money, self-employment and 3 Biswa land with an assistance of Rs 3 lakh for the construction of the house and many more. He said that the present government, in its short tenure, has taken steps in the direction of system change and intends to extend the benefits of all its welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries.

CHANDIGARH: About 6,000 orphan children of the state benefited from the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana’ started by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh Government. While addressing a program organized on Saturday at Mandi Circuit House, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that about 6,000 orphan children of Himachal Pradesh would be benefited from the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana’. He also added that the state government has decided to adopt these children as “Children of the State.” Under the scheme, provisions have been made for funding their higher education, pocket money, self-employment and 3 Biswa land with an assistance of Rs 3 lakh for the construction of the house and many more. He said that the present government, in its short tenure, has taken steps in the direction of system change and intends to extend the benefits of all its welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries.