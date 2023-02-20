Accused of being spy, MP man freed from Pak jail after three years

Anuraag Singh By

BHOPAL: It’s early Holi for a Bhil tribe family in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh as it is all set to welcome home its elder son who has recently returned to India after languishing in a Pakistan jail for three-and-a-half years, possibly on suspicion of being an Indian spy. Raju Laxman Pindare, 35, is mentally challenged. His younger brother Dilip Pindare along with a team of the Khandwa district administration, the police and a doctor will reach Amritsar on Monday morning to bring Raju back home to Indavari village of Khandwa district. Raju Laxman Pindare after reaching India following his release“Holi is next month, but for us, the return of Raju will be a bigger Holi. We’d lost all hopes of seeing him again. But God, local administration, police and media support has ensured his return from Pakistan jail after three and half years,” Raju’s father Laxman Pindare said on Sunday. “Four days back, we were informed by the Khandwa district administration and police about him. Before leaving for Amritsar by train on Saturday, I talked to Raju over the phone in Amritsar,” Dilip told this newspaper over the phone. “We came to know through the state home department about Raju having safely returned from Pakistan around 4-5 days back, after which his family was informed, followed by further efforts to bring him back from Amritsar,” Khandwa SP Vivek Singh said. In July 2019, Pakistan claimed to have arrested an Indian identified as Rajo aka Raju Laxman for spying on a nuclear facility in Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) district. Pakistan had also claimed that Laxman was arrested while entering the DG Khan district from Balochistan. Pakistan said that Raju had worn ‘Lux-Cozi’ inner-wear, an Indian brand. Raju Laxman was in Pak captivity since July 2019. On July 29, 2019, Pakistan claimed to have arrested an Indian identified as Rajo aka Raju Laxman for spying on a nuclear facility in DG Khan district. However, it’s not clear how Raju landed in Pakistan. Sources say he could have ended up on a truck exporting tomatoes to Pakistan.