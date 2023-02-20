Home Nation

Army assists in relief, rescue operations in avalanche-hit Sonamarg

The avalanche hit Rezan village in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district on Sunday night. Besides damaging the houses, 14 domestic animals perished in the avalanche, they said.

Published: 20th February 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of an avalanche used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Army on Monday assisted the civil administration in carrying out rescue and relief operations in Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir after an avalanche left nine houses damaged, officials said.

The avalanche hit Rezan village in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district on Sunday night. Besides damaging the houses, 14 domestic animals perished in the avalanche, they said.

No human casualties have been reported in the incident.

Troops of the 34 Assam Rifles assisted the district administration in rescue operation which was launched this morning.

The residents were moved to safer places on Sunday evening soon after the avalanche struck.

TAGS
Army Sonamarg avalanche Assam Rifles
