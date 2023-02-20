Arrest of Abbas Ansari’s wife leads state govt to tighten vigil on dreaded criminals lodged in UP jails

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The arrest of Mau MLA Abbas Ansari’s wife Nikhat Ansari and her driver from inside the premises of Chitrakoot jail on February 11 has yet again exposed the criminals’ nexus with local jail authorities leading the state government to tighten the noose around dreaded criminals and their henchmen lodged in different jails across the state.

The state home and police authorities are now gearing up to make arrangements for keeping round-the-clock vigil from the headquarters on dreaded criminals and gangsters lodged in various jails across the state.

The recent case of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son and Mau MLA Abbas Ansari allegedly running his network from inside the Chitrakoot jail through his wife’s mobile phones sent the authorities into a tizzy. Abbas is in jail in connection with a number of cases including money laundering and a case under the Arms Act.

The recovery of two mobile phones from Abbas Ansari’s wife Nikhat and her presence inside the jail without a due entry in the jail visitors’ register was a testimony to the criminal authorities' nexus that allowed their family members and henchmen easy access to the jail. It also allowed them to operate their networks from behind the bars.

As per the sources, the state government has sought the list of the top 10 criminals lodged in jails across the state from the authorities concerned.

Moreover, dealing with the issue on priority, the state authorities are getting the installation and upgrading CCTV cameras on the premises of 30 jails in Uttar Pradesh to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of such criminals.

Besides, taking stern action against jail superintendents who allow incidents like that of Chitrakoot jail to happen, the government is also working vigorously on the skill development of prisoners to make them financially self-reliant.

The sources claimed that there were clear instructions from the chief minister that jail officers and employees, who faced any kind of pressure or received threats, must inform the headquarters about it immediately so that the strictest action could be taken against the culprits.

According to a government official, because of such incidents, the positive and good work being done in jails gets undermined. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised cleanliness, the quality of food and the way in which various festivals were organised with enthusiasm in the prisons of UP.



