Elephant tramples four persons to death in Jharkhand

By IANS

RANCHI: A wild elephant that got separated from its herd has trampled four persons including two women, to death in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district in a span of 12 hours, an official said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Jhalo Oraon, 28; Neha Devi, 20; Lal Mohan Mahto, 65, and Muniya Devi.

When the elephant entered Masiyatu village on Sunday evening, the people tried to shoo it away, which apparently angered the animal, who then attacked Muniya Devi and wrapped her in its trunk.

The elephant then went on to attack three more persons near Kaspur village on Monday morning.

The series of attacks has created panic among the people of the area, a local resident said.

The locals in the area claimed that the Forest Department has not taken any steps to check the elephant attacks.

Meanwhile, a team from the Forest Department rushed to Kaspur village.

A commotion-like situation was witnessed in Kaspur and its adjoining areas.

In a bid to control the situation, the villagers are being alerted and provided updates through loudspeakers.

RANCHI: A wild elephant that got separated from its herd has trampled four persons including two women, to death in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district in a span of 12 hours, an official said on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Jhalo Oraon, 28; Neha Devi, 20; Lal Mohan Mahto, 65, and Muniya Devi. When the elephant entered Masiyatu village on Sunday evening, the people tried to shoo it away, which apparently angered the animal, who then attacked Muniya Devi and wrapped her in its trunk. The elephant then went on to attack three more persons near Kaspur village on Monday morning. The series of attacks has created panic among the people of the area, a local resident said. The locals in the area claimed that the Forest Department has not taken any steps to check the elephant attacks. Meanwhile, a team from the Forest Department rushed to Kaspur village. A commotion-like situation was witnessed in Kaspur and its adjoining areas. In a bid to control the situation, the villagers are being alerted and provided updates through loudspeakers.