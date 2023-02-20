Home Nation

Elephant tramples four persons to death in Jharkhand

The series of attacks has created panic among the people of the area, a local resident said.

Published: 20th February 2023 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Funeral, Graves, Graveyard, Death, Loved one

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By IANS

RANCHI: A wild elephant that got separated from its herd has trampled four persons including two women, to death in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district in a span of 12 hours, an official said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Jhalo Oraon, 28; Neha Devi, 20; Lal Mohan Mahto, 65, and Muniya Devi.

When the elephant entered Masiyatu village on Sunday evening, the people tried to shoo it away, which apparently angered the animal, who then attacked Muniya Devi and wrapped her in its trunk.

The elephant then went on to attack three more persons near Kaspur village on Monday morning.

The series of attacks has created panic among the people of the area, a local resident said.

The locals in the area claimed that the Forest Department has not taken any steps to check the elephant attacks.

Meanwhile, a team from the Forest Department rushed to Kaspur village.

A commotion-like situation was witnessed in Kaspur and its adjoining areas.

In a bid to control the situation, the villagers are being alerted and provided updates through loudspeakers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wild elephant
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp