Home Nation

Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb escapes unhurt in road accident in Panipat

The accident took place at a road stretch between Samlakha and Panipat when Deb was coming to Chandigarh from Delhi.

Published: 20th February 2023 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

 Former Tripura chief minister

Former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Tripura chief minister and BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday escaped unhurt after his car rammed into a stationary vehicle on the GT road in Haryana's Panipat district, police said.

The accident took place at a road stretch between Samlakha and Panipat when Deb, who is a Rajya Sabha MP and the BJP in-charge for Haryana, was coming to Chandigarh from Delhi, they said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Samalkha) Om Prakash over the phone.

"A car had stopped on the GT road after its tyre got punctured. Deb's vehicle which was coming from behind rammed into the stationary car," a police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biplab Kumar Deb
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp