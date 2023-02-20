Helibooking for Char Dham to come via IRCTC

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Registration for the Char Dham Yatra, which has made a major contribution to the state’s economy, will begin on February 21. The government has tied up with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to book tickets for heliservices in the Char Dham Yatra. The pilgrimage will begin with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri on April 22, followed by Kedarnath on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to book heli service tickets through IRCTC in an attempt to streamline and simplify the yatra. A fresh tender process is underway for the heliservice. A three-year contract will be signed with nine companies for heliservice operations from Guptkashi, Sirsi and Phata. So far, tickets were booked online through Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN).

“IRCTC has a robust system of booking railway tickets,” Uttrakahand Civil Aviation Department Authority (UCADA) additional executive officer Anil Singh told this newspaper, “The tender process for Kedarnath heliservice is going on. IRCTC is being considered for online ticket booking.” Most tickets for Kedarnath heliservice are booked online while around 30 per cent of tickets are booked through companies operating the heliservice.

“The tourism department has advised pilgrims to register before the yatra and undergo health check-ups. They are also advised to move slowly towards the camps. Passengers coming from plains can adapt themselves to the climate there”, state tourism secretary Sachin Kurve said.

