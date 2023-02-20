Home Nation

IndiGo Airlines flights from Mumbai to Delhi, and Delhi to Deogarh receive bomb threat calls

In the second incident, IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2051 from Mumbai to Delhi received a hoax bomb threat call and another flight IndiGo 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat on Monday. Security agencies rushed for the necessary checks and followed all necessary security protocols, said statements released by the airline.

Regarding IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2051 from Mumbai to Delhi, a statement said that "As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay for search by the security agencies on arrival at Delhi airport. The passengers left the airport after all the necessary security protocols were followed. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the investigation. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers."

In the second incident, IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat today. All necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff, an indigo statement issued said.

"Indigo flight 6E-6191 flying from Delhi to Deogarh got diverted to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, due to security reasons. The flight landed safely at CCSIA at 12:20 pm and was taken to the isolation bay," CCSIA Spokesperson said

"The airport security followed necessary checks to verify the threat and after proper investigation, the threat turned out to be a hoax and the aircraft was released for the onward journey at 14:55," the spokesperson added.

On a related note, IndiGo Airlines received a bomb threat call for its flight 6E-65 on board from Chennai to Dubai in August 2022. The flight which was carrying around 170 passengers was delayed by approximately 6 hours due to the evacuation and search of the entire aircraft.

On July 22, 2022, A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) was reportedly grounded at Patna airport after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb in his bag. 

