Investigation in hate speech case at Hindu Yuva Vahini event is at advanced stage: Delhi Police tells SC

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday informed SC that investigation in the hate speech case over the Hindu Yuva Vahini event organised under the leadership of Sudarshan News TV editor Suresh Chavhanke in Delhi in December 2021 is at an advanced stage.

ASG KM Nataraj also told the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala that the report of Chavankhe’s voice sample was expected soon by Forensic Science Laboratory.

Considering ASGs contention, the bench in the order said, “Mr KM Nataraj, learned ASG has submitted that the investigation is now at an advanced stage. The report of the voice sample is expected soon from forensic lab. Copy of the chargesheet to be placed on record.”

Earlier, Delhi Police had informed SC that final report in the hate speech case over the Hindu Yuva Vahini event organised under the leadership of Sudarshan News TV editor Suresh Chavhanke in Delhi in December 2021 was "almost ready" and the investigation is substantially complete.

ASG KM Nataraj had also told the bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud that Chavankhe’s voice sample will be recorded by Forensic Science Laboratory on March 17, 2023 pursuant to which the recording will be compared with the video/audio downloaded from YouTube.

Court’s order came in a plea preferred by social activist and Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson Tushar Gandhi.

Questioning Delhi police over its delay to file FIR over the incidents of hate speech in the capital in the Hindu Yuva Vahini event, a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud had earlier directed the Delhi police to file an affidavit on the progress of investigation.

“Why do you require 5 months to register FIR? What steps have you taken after May 4? What steps have you made? Who’s the IO? What progress has been made in 8 months? If you register FIR 5 months later & there is no substantial progress 8 months later- how can you comply?” CJI DY Chandrachud had asked.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday informed SC that investigation in the hate speech case over the Hindu Yuva Vahini event organised under the leadership of Sudarshan News TV editor Suresh Chavhanke in Delhi in December 2021 is at an advanced stage. ASG KM Nataraj also told the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala that the report of Chavankhe’s voice sample was expected soon by Forensic Science Laboratory. Considering ASGs contention, the bench in the order said, “Mr KM Nataraj, learned ASG has submitted that the investigation is now at an advanced stage. The report of the voice sample is expected soon from forensic lab. Copy of the chargesheet to be placed on record.” Earlier, Delhi Police had informed SC that final report in the hate speech case over the Hindu Yuva Vahini event organised under the leadership of Sudarshan News TV editor Suresh Chavhanke in Delhi in December 2021 was "almost ready" and the investigation is substantially complete. ASG KM Nataraj had also told the bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud that Chavankhe’s voice sample will be recorded by Forensic Science Laboratory on March 17, 2023 pursuant to which the recording will be compared with the video/audio downloaded from YouTube. Court’s order came in a plea preferred by social activist and Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson Tushar Gandhi. Questioning Delhi police over its delay to file FIR over the incidents of hate speech in the capital in the Hindu Yuva Vahini event, a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud had earlier directed the Delhi police to file an affidavit on the progress of investigation. “Why do you require 5 months to register FIR? What steps have you taken after May 4? What steps have you made? Who’s the IO? What progress has been made in 8 months? If you register FIR 5 months later & there is no substantial progress 8 months later- how can you comply?” CJI DY Chandrachud had asked.