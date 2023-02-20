Joshimath redux: NDMA team visits Doda

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has submitted its report to the administration on the Joshimath-type cracks in about two concrete structures due to land sinking in the mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir while a team of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) experts also visited the area to study and analyse the land sinking.

Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan told this newspaper that the team of NDA experts visited the Nai Basti village, Thahtri in Doda yesterday to take stock of land subsidence there. The experts collected samples of land from the villages for detailed analysis of the land sinking.

According to officials, the land measuring 80x200 sqm stretch close to Old Highway has been hit by the land sinking in Nai Basti village. At least 21 concrete structures, including 19 houses, and a mosque, have developed cracks rendering these houses unsafe for living. After the land sinking, authorities evacuated the affected people to safer areas. Most of the affected families are living at their relatives’ houses, while some are living at a relief camp.

