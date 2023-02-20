Maoists’ diktat to J’khand youth: Join us or be ready to face consequences

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Already haunted by Improvised Electronic Device (IEDs) planted by Maoists in Kolhan jungles of Jharkhand, village youths are now being threatened by the red ultras to join their squad, failing which, their hands will be chopped off and legs will be broken. Notably, the Maoist have planted IEDs in Kolhan jungles of West Singbhum to check security forces entering into the jungles, due to which, regular incidents of blasts are taking place, injuring the security forces and the villagers as well.

As many as 6 IED blasts injuring 15 security personnel reported since January 11, besides several others which go unreported. Two civilians also died in the IED blasts triggered by Maoists in October-November, 2022. According to villagers, a group of 40-50 Maoists have been visiting their villages under Tonto Block and asking the youths, both men and women, passing a diktat to join their organization or be ready to face dire consequences. The villagers are being asked forcefully to attend the meetings called by them or their hands will be chopped off and their legs would be broken.

“The villagers here are terrorised by the fresh diktat issued by the red ultras, and hence, the village youths are migrating to other places out of any untoward incident,” said a villager in Tonto requesting anonymity. They are visiting the households during the night asking the youths that it is mandatory for them to attend their meetings, failing which, their hands will be chopped off, he added.

Another villager informed that following the diktat issued by Maoists, ‘Mage Parab,’ the principal festival celebrated among the Ho and Munda people in Jharkhand, was postponed to avoid any untoward incident. Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekher, however, said that no such reports have reached to the police, without denying any such possibility.

“As of now, no such reports have been received from the area but the Maoists definitely harass people living adjacent to their camps,” said the SP. Interestingly, the Maoists, by distributing pamphlets in the villages adjacent to Kolhan jungles, warned villagers not to enter deep into the jungles as they may walk over an IED and lose their lives. According to police, despite the fact that Maoists have planted IEDs in the entire area, forces are advancing slowly into the jungles with full determination and have established several temporary security camps in their core areas.

Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekher informed that IEDs have been planted in a 2-3 square km area of Kolhan jungles which they are trying to protect so that police may not be able to reach there. Villagers also asserted that they have been warned by the Maoists not to enter into the jungles as the land mines planted by them might explode claiming their lives or they may get critically injured. As per the message given to the villagers, the Maoists have planted hundreds of landmines to prevent security forces enter into the jungles.

