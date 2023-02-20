Home Nation

"Mogambo Khush Hua": Uddhav Thackeray taunts Amit Shah after losing Shiv Sena name

The former chief minister said he has challenged "thieves" to contest the election and win.

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is miffed after losing his party name and symbol, took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday quoting an iconic dialogue of the Bollywood film 'Mr India' --"Mogambo khush hua".

Notably, Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday allotted the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "Bow and Arrow" to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing a public meeting, Thackeray said, "They are doing such low-level politics that they could even take away our 'mashaal' (flaming torch). They can steal the 'bow and arrow' but they can't take out Lord Ram from the hearts of people."

Taking swipe at Shah, he said, "...Someone (Amit Shah) who visited Pune yesterday asked how things were going in Maharashtra. Then, he got the replied that EC has taken the decision in their favour. Then, the same person said ' Very well, Mogambo Khush Hua'."

"The relationship between Kashi and Maharashtra is very old, we did not expect that the decision would be taken so soon. They stole our bow and arrows but now Lord Ram is with us. Yesterday I replied on the road and challenged them that you come in front with your bow, I will come in front of you with my torch," he said.

Thackeray further said that he is a Hindu and a Hindutva leader, adding that he has "left the BJP and not Hindutva."

"I left the BJP, not Hindutva. BJP is not Hindutva is different and I don't endorse their Hindutva. I have not abandoned the Hinduism given to me by my father," he said.

The former CM said that BJP compelled him to join hands with MVA.

"I did not break the alliance (with BJP). The BJP forced me. They pushed me towards MVA," said Thackeray.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray said, "They believe that only those who live in their party are Hindutva. Those talking of Hindutva now, where were they during the riots? Now they are showing about a 56-inch chest, then you were sweating."

He further said that today, some of our people have put collars around them and gone to the BJP but his father (Balasaheb Thackeray) never taught him slavery.

Notably, both factions of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde (present Maharashtra Chief Minister) revolted against Thackeray last year.

The Commission observed in its order that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena party is undemocratic and has been "mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all". It said such party structures fail to inspire confidence. 

